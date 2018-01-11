wx_icon Terre Haute 57°

Watch for "Rotten Ice" before you head out on frozen lake

We've been through quite a weather change, and that brings some potential dangers.

Posted: Jan. 10, 2018 11:12 PM
Updated: Jan. 10, 2018 11:12 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI) - We've been through quite a weather change, and that brings some potential dangers.

Local ponds and lakes were frozen, and with the warmup, they are now starting to thaw.

That means the ice has weakened.

This freezing, thawing, and refreezing is referred to as "rotten ice."

Indiana Conservation Officers want you to keep an eye on people near local ponds or waterways.

"If...God forbid, someone falls through...keep their head above water. That's going to be one of the most important factors in keeping them alive," Conservation Officer Max Winchell said.

At least four inches of ice is recommended for ice fishing and five inches for snowmobiling.

You should test the thickness of the ice with an ice auger.

Always wear a life jacket, and have ropes or ice hooks with you.

