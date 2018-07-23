Clear

Washington works with state on Business 50 deal

The city of Washington is working with the state on a renovation to business 50

Posted: Jul. 23, 2018 6:08 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - If you live in Washington, there's a good chance you drive on business 50 daily.

Mayor Joe Wellman says, "It is still a major artery for the citizens of Washington, Daviess County, and really Knox. You know there's a lot of people who come through this area."

Heavy traffic load means a worn out roadway. An issue the city has been dealing with for years.

Wellman says, "The state built the U.S. 50 Bypass. And ever since really have wanted to relinquish old 50 through town to the city. But it was in poor condition then and it has continued to get worse."

The state and city have worked for years on a solution. Now there may finally be a light at the end of the tunnel.

Wellman says, "We're looking at a project, by the estimates that we have from our consultants, at about 25 and a half million dollars. And the state has agreed to put 15 and a half million toward that."

The city would need to cover the remaining ten million. Eight million of that would be to repair utilities in the area. Wellman says it would come at a small increase to residents.

Wellman explains, "The monthly increase in utility bills for our customers to do that is minimal really. For the average homeowner, I believe sewer was a dollar a month, water was maybe a buck and a half, and electric would be two bucks and a half."

A small increase to make big changes to Business 50.

