Washington township fire department plans new facility

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Washington Township Fire Department is planning to replace an existing building.
That building was constructed in the 1920's. It was originally an egg hatchery. In 1974 the facility became a fire station. It has been providing fire service for the township for over 44 years. In recent years the building has fallen into disrepair.
The township was awarded a public facilities grant to rebuild the station. The grant is through the Southern Indiana Development Corporation. That grant is worth $500,000.
The township also has to put up a $63,000 match.
News 10 spoke with Washington Township trustee Michelle Guy. She says the grant was a life saver.
Guy says, "We might of lost our station because it's really in bad repair. We've got a lot of equipment in here. So it was just a lot of luck and hard work that we got it. It really saved us."
