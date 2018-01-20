Washington, Ind. man booked for armed robbery charges that happened near an elementary school

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - One Southern Indiana man is behind bars.

Scroll for more content...

The Washington Police Department arrested David Redmond.

Redmond faces several charges, including armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery resulting in bodily injury.

Those charges stem from an incident that happened outside of Griffith Elementary School on January 3rd.

Authorities are still looking for a second suspect.

That person is LaKing Clay.

Clay will also face charges for conspiracy to commit armed robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery resulting in bodily injury.

Authorities say anyone with information should contact the Washington Police Department at 812-254-4410.