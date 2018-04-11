Clear
Linton teacher accused of having sex with student placed on unpaid leave, termination process underway

The Sullivan County Prosecutor's Office has filed two counts of child solicitation against 29-year-old Taylor Valandingham-Dunham.

Posted: Apr. 11, 2018 3:09 PM
Updated: Apr. 11, 2018 9:42 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update on a Linton teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student.

News 10 received a statement from the Linton-Stockton School Corporation.

That statement says 29-year-old Taylor Valandingham-Dunham has been suspended without pay.

The school has started the termination process.

See the full statement here 

A judge has issued a warrant looking for Dunham.

Court documents revealed that has admitted to having four sexual encounters with one of her students.

The Sullivan County Prosecutor's Office has filed two counts of child seduction against Dunham.

She is an art teacher at Linton-Stockton High School.

- Linton School Board President responds to accusations 

A detective said a student confirmed their relationship.

The encounters reportedly happened near a reservoir at the Greene-Sullivan State Forest.

According to court documents, it happened during Linton's spring break.

We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

