Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Warner Bros. to release new Prince album in September

Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI football game at Dolphin Stadium in Miami on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2007. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Warner Bros. says the album features Prince working through nine tracks in a private rehearsal recording.

Posted: Jun. 8, 2018 11:10 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Warner Bros. Records has announced a new Prince album on what would have been the musician's 60th birthday.

Scroll for more content...

The company said Thursday that "Piano & A Microphone 1983" from Prince's storied vault will be released on Sept. 21 on CD, vinyl and digital formats.

Warner Bros. says the album features Prince working through nine tracks in a private rehearsal recording at his now-demolished home studio in the Minneapolis suburb of Chanhassen.

Among the songs are "17 Days," Joni Mitchell's "A Case of You," ''Strange Relationship," ''International Lover" and "Purple Rain," the title song of Prince's 1984 hit movie.

Also included is Prince performing the spiritual "Mary Don't You Weep."

Prince was 57 when he died of an accidental fentanyl overdose at his Paisley Park recording complex in 2016.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Zionsville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Hot and steamy weekend, plus showers, too!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It