Warm and cold fronts, high and low pressure

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Weather is something we deal with every day.

With the changing of the seasons comes cooler temperatures, but we still get some summer heat every now and then.

Why is that?

Warm and cold fronts are the answer, but what exactly are they, and what kind of conditions do they bring to the valley?

First, to change our current weather, the best way is to have some kind of inclement weather, like a storm.

A lot of times, after it rains, you may notice it gets colder, or warmer depending on the type of front that just moved through.

Cold fronts come through and bring cooler, drier air.

They usually move from north-west to south-east.

Warm fronts do the opposite.

They bring warmer, wetter air to the valley, and they move from south-west to northeast.

Cold and warm fronts don't always have to move in because of rain though.

Weather patterns can make a cold or warm front move in anytime, but inclement weather seems to give them a little extra push.

Warm and cold fronts also have an effect on high and low pressure.

If you've ever seen it on a map, high and low pressures are red and blue.

That's because they usually correspond with the type of front they are near.

With a high pressure, the wind is moving away from the center of pressure, which means cooler, drier air comes down from the atmosphere to fill the space.

With low pressure, air is moving inward, which means it collides and moves up, creating condensation which creates rain.

This is why high pressures are generally cooler and drier, and low pressures are usually warmer and wetter.