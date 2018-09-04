Clear

Warm and cold fronts, high and low pressure

You've probably heard the Storm Team talk about warm and cold fronts, along with high and low pressure, but what are they, and how do they affect our weather?

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 6:24 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Weather is something we deal with every day.

With the changing of the seasons comes cooler temperatures, but we still get some summer heat every now and then.

Why is that?

Warm and cold fronts are the answer, but what exactly are they, and what kind of conditions do they bring to the valley?

First, to change our current weather, the best way is to have some kind of inclement weather, like a storm.

A lot of times, after it rains, you may notice it gets colder, or warmer depending on the type of front that just moved through.

Cold fronts come through and bring cooler, drier air.

They usually move from north-west to south-east.

Warm fronts do the opposite.

They bring warmer, wetter air to the valley, and they move from south-west to northeast.

Cold and warm fronts don't always have to move in because of rain though.

Weather patterns can make a cold or warm front move in anytime, but inclement weather seems to give them a little extra push.

Warm and cold fronts also have an effect on high and low pressure.

If you've ever seen it on a map, high and low pressures are red and blue.

That's because they usually correspond with the type of front they are near.

With a high pressure, the wind is moving away from the center of pressure, which means cooler, drier air comes down from the atmosphere to fill the space.

With low pressure, air is moving inward, which means it collides and moves up, creating condensation which creates rain.

This is why high pressures are generally cooler and drier, and low pressures are usually warmer and wetter.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Robinson
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Rockville
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Casey
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Brazil
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Marshall
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Warm & Muggy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

September 4th Rick's Rallies

Image

Dawson Basinger

Image

Victory Bell for the seniors

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

What does it mean when we say High and Low Pressure

Image

Carlisle Check Presentation

Image

Vincennes University renovations

Image

Following the rules with campaign signs

Image

The latest on the Belair murder investigation

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home