Wanted man captured, police still search for his accomplice

A wanted man has been captured, while his accomplice remains at large.

Posted: Sep. 21, 2018 2:26 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A wanted man has been captured, while his accomplice remains at large.

Terry Baugh, Jr. is now behind bars in the Vigo County Jail.

He was arrested around midnight at a home on Little Street in North Terre Haute.

Officials say Parke and Vermillion County Deputies conducted a manhunt in the St. Bernice area on Thursday evening after reports of Baugh and another man being spotted in a stolen truck that had broken down.

Baugh has warrants in out in Vigo and Parke Counties.

In Vigo County, Baugh's charges consist of resisting law enforcement, possession of meth, and reckless driving.

In Parke County, his charges stem from a burglary of an elderly woman and theft of a business.

Police say Nicole Johnson is still wanted in that case.

If you have any information on Johnson's location, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP

