PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A wanted Parke County woman is now behind bars.
Nicole Johnson was arrested on Hollywood Avenue by Parke and Vigo County Deputies.
She was wanted in Parke County on a warrant for burglary and theft.
Authorities also recovered a stolen truck, with a stolen license plate.
That truck was allegedly used last week by her accused accomplice, Terry Baugh, Jr. just before his arrest.
Baugh remains in the Vigo County Jail on a separate warrant.
Johnson is in the Parke County Jail.
Related Content
- Wanted Parke County woman arrested
- Woman arrested for Counterfeiting in Parke County
- Parke County woman arrested for domestic battery on a juvenile
- Man arrested after Parke County pursuit
- Wanted man arrested in Sullivan County
- Parke County man wanted for sexual misconduct with a minor
- Parke County woman arrested after pursuit that lasted almost 20 miles
- One arrested for OVWI after accident in Parke County
- Parke County man arrested after stolen equipment located
- Four arrested on drug charges in Parke County
Scroll for more content...