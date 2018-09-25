Wanted Parke County woman arrested

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A wanted Parke County woman is now behind bars.

Nicole Johnson was arrested on Hollywood Avenue by Parke and Vigo County Deputies.

She was wanted in Parke County on a warrant for burglary and theft.

Authorities also recovered a stolen truck, with a stolen license plate.

That truck was allegedly used last week by her accused accomplice, Terry Baugh, Jr. just before his arrest.

Baugh remains in the Vigo County Jail on a separate warrant.

Johnson is in the Parke County Jail.