Want to make a year end donation? Consider the Salvation Army!

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Christmas may be over, but the Salvation Army still needs your help to hit their goal for 2017!

As of Dec. 26 the Salvation Army of Vigo County has raised $198,470.98.

This includes Red Kettle Campaign, online, donations, texting donations and mail donations.

Their goal for 2017 is $250,000; but their minimum goal for the year to avoid budget cuts is $213,000.

"There is still time before final decisions must be made,” said Captain Schaal with the Salvation Army. “We encourage businesses and individuals considering their yearend donations to consider The Salvation Army.”

They will be counting all donations that are mailed in, dropped off, done online or even texting "THKettle to 41444" until mid-January. Click here to make an online donation!

Captain Schaal says that if they do have to make any budgetary cuts that will be implemented by Feb. 1.