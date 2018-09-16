Walnut Prairie Wildside hosts buy, sell and trade event

WEST UNION, Ill. (WTHI) - The early bird got the worm on Sunday, and even birds and rabbits too!

Walnut Prairie Wildside hosted a buy, sell, trade event on Sunday.

People brought their show worthy animals to sell or trade.

Organizers said it's a great way for 4-Hers to get competitive with animals.

They said the Wildside always has once in a lifetime experiences.

"The learning experience is the best," said Ashley Edmonds, Owner, "I mean not very many people get the chance as a child to go and experience things like this. To go and hold a monkey, that's once in a lifetime!"

Walnut Prairie Wildside has facility tours Wednesday through Sunday. You do have to schedule tours in advance.

For more information, you can contact Walnut Prairie Wildside.