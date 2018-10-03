Clear

Walmart wants to replace Toys 'R' Us

Walmart is taking aggressive steps to fill the void left by Toys 'R' Us.

Walmart is taking aggressive steps to fill the void left by Toys 'R' Us.

Posted: Oct. 3, 2018 2:12 PM
Posted By: Nathaniel Meyersohn

(CNN Money) -- Walmart is taking aggressive steps to fill the void left by Toys 'R' Us.

Sensing an opportunity to appeal to shoppers and grab market share, the world's largest retailer is expanding its toy selection in stores and online as it gears up for the first holiday season without Toys 'R' Us in decades.

Walmart announced on Thursday that it plans to increase its new toy selection in all stores by 30% and expand its website assortment by 40%.

It is bringing hundreds of exclusive brands to aisles and holding in-store toy demos. Walmart is also partnering with Ryan, a first-grade YouTube star, on "Ryan's World" — a line of toys he recommends.

Walmart is gunning for a big chunk of the $7 billion in sales Toys and Babies 'R' Us left behind when they shut down more than 800 stores in bankruptcy.

"We are making even bigger investments in the category to ensure we have the widest selection," Anne Marie Kehoe, Walmart's US vice president of toys, said in a news release.

The retailer has already announced a redesigned nursery page on its website and added new car seats and strollers to its collection.

Rivals are stepping their efforts to improve their toy and baby lineup, too.

JCPenney and Kohl's have announced plans to enhance their offerings in recent weeks. Party City expects to open around 50 toy pop up stores.

Toys are a hot gift thanks to Toys 'R' Us. Toy sales grew 7% during the first half of the year, market research firm NPD Group found.

"It is likely that the Toys 'R' Us news has kept toys top-of-mind for parents and grandparents when shopping for kids," said Juli Lennett, a senior vice president and industry advisor for toys at NPD Group.

Walmart could be in a strong position to capitalize on Toys 'R' Us' collapse.

Retail think tank Coresight Research has found that Walmart and Target shoppers have the biggest overlap with former Toys 'R' Us shoppers.

Target merchants have been buying up extra toys, and the retailer reported double-digit sales growth in the category last quarter compared to a year ago.

"Given the strong affinity between families with young children and our brand, both toys and [baby] are key categories for us," Target CEO Brian Cornell told analysts last week. He said Toys 'R' Us closures created "unique opportunities" to drive traffic and capture market share.

Amazon has also been making a heavy push on toys. Amazon released its top 100 toy list on Wednesday, 10 days earlier than last year.

"Amazon is gearing up to take disproportionate share this holiday season," Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink said in a report.

Wissink believes Amazon will send toy catalogs to Amazon Prime homes and Whole Foods soon, and may use the catalog to offer non-Prime members free trials during the holidays.

—Clarification: This story has been updated to reflect Walmart's plan to increase its new toy selection in all stores by 30%.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Dry and steamy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Teddy Bears for First Responders

Image

Baby rhino bites man at Cincinnati Zoo

Image

WATCH: 3 bear cubs rescued from garbage bin

Image

Dead Zone Radio Show Paranormal 101, Sat. Winchester, In 8pm-2am

Image

All you need to know for Wednesday Morning

Image

Partly sunny, breezy and very warm. High: 88°

Image

A warm Wednesday...and rain after that

Image

League of Women Voters forum

Image

Plans moving forward on new splash pad

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide