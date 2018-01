TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -It's always a great time to check in on your health, especially when you can do it for free!

Scroll for more content...

On Saturday, all Walmart locations in Indiana will be holding a free health screening.

This means both Walmart locations in Terre Haute will be participating.

The screening includes checking blood pressure, blood glucose, and body mass index.

Walmart will also low-cost immunizations.

They take place from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m.