Walmart hosts free health screenings for public

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local retailer is encouraging you to get on top of your health.

That's thanks to free health screenings at Walmart.

The goal is to raise awareness on health issues in the community.

News 10 stopped at the Walmart location on State Road 46. That's where patients could check their blood pressure, glucose and body mass index.

Walmart's Pharmacy says this is their invite for the community to get healthy.

"We're trying to reach the whole community from the elderly, our geriatric population all the way down to teenagers," said Pharmacy Manager Tiffany Teague.

Walmart plans to hold more health screenings throughout the year.

You can also drop off your prescriptions at the store for proper disposal.