A 3,500 mile walk for childhood cancer

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) -- One man has made it his mission to raise money for childhood cancer camps. He's so passionate about the cause that he's walking across the country, making a pass through the Wabash Valley.

Kevin and Carol Fern are have been on the road for almost six months. Starting in California they are traveling over 3,500 miles, Kevin is walking the entire way.

It's all to raise money and awareness for childhood cancer camps.

"The whole purpose is to raise awareness, raise fund for children's cancer oncology camps across America," Carol Fern, coordinator of the walk said.

Along the way, Kevin travels along the road alone. Except for his constant companion, the IV pole.

"The IV pole symbolically, pushing it and the burden of that and how that is such a struggle," Kevin said.

He knows all too well what it's like to be hooked up to an IV pole. He was diagnosed with Hodgkins lymphoma thirty two years ago as a teenager.

"I'd be connected to it for two to three hours," he said. "So, the chemotherapy it really the equivalency of what this pole was about and my battle with childhood cancer."

It wasn't until he went to a camp for kids with cancer that he was able to feel normal again.

"We were all normal there. Everyone was the same, everyone had some type of cancer," Kevin said. "So, camps were really special to me and I saw quickly the understanding that you could get from another child."

That's why he wants to make sure that every kid with cancer had the opportunity to experience these kinds of camps.

It's why he's walking thousands of miles to Boston Children's Hospital.

"The intent is to leave the IV pole there as a symbol, again of being disconnected from the IV pole and being done with it and walking away from it." He said.

Kevin officially started walking on April 1st, which also signified his 30-year anniversary cancer free.

The walk will total to last about 8 months, 3,500 miles and he has gone through 5 pairs of shoes.

Illinois has three of these camps and Indiana has four.

The ferns plan on walking into Boston Children's Hospital around November 10th, which is right on schedule.

If you would like to donate or get involved with Kevin's IV pole foundation you can visit their website here.