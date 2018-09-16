Clear

Walk to end Alzheimer's draws in hundreds to Fairbanks Park

Linda Gilmartin was one of many in Fairbanks Park Sunday sporting the color purple. She not only came to raise Alzheimer’s awareness but also walk for her husband Brian who was diagnosed.

Posted: Sep. 16, 2018 5:44 PM
Updated: Sep. 16, 2018 5:44 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

"And it explained a lot of things that were going on in our family. He is still the same person I have been loving for fifty-five years," said Gilmartin.

She was one of over 600 registered walkers for this years "walk to end Alzheimer’s.” It’s an event put on each year by the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana chapter.

Thomas Benoist with the association says this walk was just one of ten held across the state to help those in need.

"Specifically in Indiana, we have over one hundred and ten thousand Hoosiers living with the disease and over three hundred and thirty-eight thousand Hoosiers who are caregivers and that number is expected to grow year by year," said Benoist.

The walk's goal was to raise $70,000. All of the money raised goes towards research, care, and support for Alzheimer’s.

It's just one of the many ways the community is contributing towards this cause, but the Alzheimer’s Association is just blown away by so many who turned out to help in the fight.

"It’s amazing the passion that people show for the disease here like I said there is no cure but we're really working towards that," said Benoist.

As for Gilmartin, she’s going to continue to do what she can. Not only for her husband. But for everyone who is fighting this terrible disease.

"He’s lost so much his short-term memory already that I don't know if it can be brought back but just experiencing the love and the warmth and seeing all the numbers of people who care is very good for him," said Gilmartin.

If you would like to learn more about the Alzheimer’s association or donate to their cause check out their website here.

