Walk to End Alzheimer's event a success in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Walk to End Alzheimer's Disease raised about $70,000 in Terre Haute.

That was the goal for this year.

Clinton Gardens was the top fundraiser for the second year in a row.

In total, 800 participants walked 1.3 miles.

If you missed the event, it's not too late to donate.

You can make a donation at this link.