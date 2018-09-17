Walk to End Alzheimer's event a success in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Walk to End Alzheimer's Disease raised about $70,000 in Terre Haute.
That was the goal for this year.
Clinton Gardens was the top fundraiser for the second year in a row.
In total, 800 participants walked 1.3 miles.
If you missed the event, it's not too late to donate.
You can make a donation at this link.
