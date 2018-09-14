Walk for Cystic Fibrosis happening this weekend

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Silas is six years old. He was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when he was just a few weeks old.

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disorder that affects the lungs, pancreas, and other organs. There is currently no cure.

This weekend is the Cystic Fibrosis Great Strides Walk. The event raises money for research. Organizers hope to raise $80,000.

Event organizer Tammy Howell says one important aspect of the walk is to bring awareness to the disorder.

Howell says, "The more we do these walks and the more the awareness the more the people come out of the woodwork who didn't know that this was available."

The event is Sunday, September 16th at the Vincennes University outdoor track.