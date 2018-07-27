Walgreen's fighting back on the opioid epidemic.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Since 2016 Walgreens stores all across America have had safe drop-offs. Places where people can go and drop off their unwanted, unused and expired prescription and over-the-counter drugs.
Now, they are expanding this program to 31 Indiana locations.
One of those locations is at 1300 Wabash Ave in Terre Haute. Another is at 505 College Ave in Vincennes, Indiana.
Its point is to help Terre Haute and all of Indiana with the opioid epidemic.
Some examples of things you can drop into the kiosk are Advil, Tylenol, Mucinex, along with any prescription medicines you may have.
You cannot put liquids, needles or inhalers into the drop-offs.
This helps to make sure those medicines don't get into the wrong hands. It also helps make sure the environment stays clean.
To find a store that has a drop-off you can go to the Medication Disposal locator here.
Walgreens gives these tips if a drug take-back or collection program is not available:
- Take your prescription drugs out of their original containers.
- Mix drugs with an undesirable substance, such as cat litter or used coffee grounds.
- Put the mixture into a disposable container with a lid, such as an empty margarine tub, or into a sealable bag.
- Conceal or remove any personal information, including Rx number, on the empty containers by covering it with black permanent marker or duct tape, or by scratching it off.
- Place the sealed container with the mixture, and the empty drug containers, in the trash.
- For liquid medications, you may want to mix with an absorbent material such as flour or cat litter to help discourage misuse or unintentional use of the medication if it's found and opened.
