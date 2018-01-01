Wal-Mart and Sam's Club helping combat drug epidemic

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Wal-Mart is stepping up in the fight against the deadly drug epidemic.

The company is offering a new way to dispose of leftover prescription opioid pills.

News 10 stopped by the Wal-Mart located on State Road 46 to learn more. All Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will be giving out a product called Dispose-Rx.

It turns medications into a biodegradable gel. This disposal solution will be provided at no cost to customers.

Pharmacists can counsel anyone getting an opioid prescription on its use.