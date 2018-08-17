Clear
Wahlburgers restaurant expected to open in Indianapolis next summer

Donnie Wahlberg, Paul Wahlberg, City councilman Mark Treyger and Brooklyn Chamber President Carlo Scissura cut the ribbon to the new Wahlburgers Coney Island (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Wahlburgers)

A popular burger chain based out of Boston, Massachusetts is coming to Indianapolis.

Posted: Aug. 17, 2018 12:34 PM
Posted By: WTTV

Wahlburgers is owned by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother Paul, who is a chef.

Gabe Schuman, a spokesperson for Michigan-based developer Alrig USA which is partnering with Wahlburgers, confirmed to FOX59 that a location will open in central Indiana in the summer of 2019.

Schuman says a site has been selected, however, he would not confirm at this time what the site is.

The restaurant was founded in 2011, and it’s the focus of a reality TV series on A&E with the same name.

The restaurant will feature a variety of burgers, housemade condiments, frappes, vegetarian options and more.

As of right now, the closest Wahlburgers are in Cincinnati and Detroit

This story was orgionally posted on CBS4indy.com

