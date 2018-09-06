Wabash valley woman donates to help save a child's life

WORTHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Mindy Hoover had a busy summer.

Hoover says, "We got married in July. July 7th. So I've been living in Worthington since then."

Getting married and moving are big life changes. But July wasn't done yet.

Hoover says, "I got an email and a phone call both on July 27th. And it just said that important information please call back immediately."

Hoover had signed up to be on a bone marrow registry at a fundraiser during her son's football game. She hadn't thought much of it at the time. But when Hoover learned she was the match for an infant she knew her answer.

Hoover says, "The lady was like 'you might want to talk to your family members before you make a decision.' and I said no, I don't need to talk to anyone. I'll do whatever I have to do."

Hoover didn't have to ask because her family knew her well.

Mindy's husband Barry Hoover says, "When she told us, we all knew, there was no question what she was going to do."

The process to donate bone marrow typically takes three to six months. That was not the case for Mindy Hoover.

Hoover says, "They called me back on Friday, so three days later, and said that I am definitely a match. And that it needs to be an accelerated process because it's an infant."

Hoover gave bone marrow in Washington DC over the course of just a few days. The entire process took just one month. It was one month to save someone she does not know.

Hoover says, "Whether they said it was an elderly person or an infant I still would have done it. But the fact that it was a child that was born with leukemia. I just kept thinking about my own children and my granddaughter. I have a three-year-old granddaughter. If she needed something I would sure hope that someone would help."

To find out how you can donate: Click Here