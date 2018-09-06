Clear

Wabash Valley woman donates to help save a child's life

A Worthington resident donated bone marrow to help save an infant with lukemia

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 5:41 PM
Updated: Sep. 6, 2018 5:44 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

WORTHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Mindy Hoover had a busy summer.

Hoover says, "We got married in July. July 7th. So I've been living in Worthington since then."

Getting married and moving are big life changes. But July wasn't done yet.

Hoover says, "I got an email and a phone call both on July 27th. And it just said that important information please call back immediately."

Hoover had signed up to be on a bone marrow registry at a fundraiser during her son's football game. She hadn't thought much of it at the time. But when Hoover learned she was the match for an infant she knew her answer.

Hoover says, "The lady was like 'you might want to talk to your family members before you make a decision.' and I said no, I don't need to talk to anyone. I'll do whatever I have to do."

Hoover didn't have to ask because her family knew her well.

Mindy's husband Barry Hoover says, "When she told us, we all knew, there was no question what she was going to do."

The process to donate bone marrow typically takes three to six months. That was not the case for Mindy Hoover.

Hoover says, "They called me back on Friday, so three days later, and said that I am definitely a match. And that it needs to be an accelerated process because it's an infant."

Hoover gave bone marrow in Washington DC over the course of just a few days. The entire process took just one month. It was one month to save someone she does not know.

Hoover says, "Whether they said it was an elderly person or an infant I still would have done it. But the fact that it was a child that was born with leukemia. I just kept thinking about my own children and my granddaughter. I have a three-year-old granddaughter. If she needed something I would sure hope that someone would help."

To find out how you can donate: Click Here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Occasional Thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hard Liquor ban for fraternities

Image

New CDC guidelines set for concussions

Image

New business plans to call Terre Haute's east side home

Image

Wabash valley woman donates to help save a child's life

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Clover U ready for students

Image

Local group receives big donation

Image

Crews make changes in Lyford construction project

Image

Libertyville crash turns fatal

Image

16-year-old charged as adult for attempted murder

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors