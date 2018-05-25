Wabash valley resident raises money for veterans memorial

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Desert Storm veterans sign in Lawrenceville, Illinois was recently removed. But thanks to a local resident, that's not where this story ends.

The county began planning to remove the sign two years ago. The sign was originally meant to be a temporary memorial for those currently fighting the war. However, for years the sign stayed up and became worn down.

Now Lu Ann Judy, a resident of Lawrenceville, is trying to raise money for a permanent solution.

So far she has raised $1,800. The goal is $5,000. Her hope is to build a memorial to honor veterans past and present.

Judy says, "Instead of putting the people's names on the monument itself, recognize all the wars from the civil war on up to and including current conflicts"

Donations can be made at the Ambraw Federal Credit Union or at the groups GoFundMe page.