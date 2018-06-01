Clear

Wabash Valley airport earns top honors

The Olney-Noble Airport was recently named airport of the year.

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Olney-Noble Airport recently won general aviation airport of the year. That honor comes from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Olney-noble was one of six other airports receiving honors. Among those were airports from Chicago, Springfield, and the St. Louis area.

I-dot cites cooperation with the state, the facility's safety record, maintenance, and promotion as key factors to winning the award.

This was Olney-Noble Airport's first time winning airport of the year.

Airport manager Tom Baker says they intend to keep up the good work.

Baker says, "We're going to keep up doing what we've been doing. We are going to continue maintaining the airport in its excellent condition, comply with recommendations from the state, and do upgrades as necessary."

The airport will be celebrating with a fly-in breakfast June 3rd. For more information Click Here

