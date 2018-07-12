Wabash Valley town hopes for DNR grant to improve river experience

MEROM, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley town is looking for ways to make your experience on the Wabash River a little better.
The Merom Town Board is working to receive an "80-20" grant from DNR.
That means they would only pay 20 percent of the funding for a project.
The proposed three-stage project would help make the area more attractive to the public.
"There are only two places to go on the river between Terre Haute and Vincennes...and Merom is one of them. We are the highest point on the river so we are a pretty good tourist destination," town board president John Gettinger said.
The bluff has been improved with grants in the past.
It could be October before they hear if they will receive the grant.
