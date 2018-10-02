Wabash Valley schools to add police officers on school buses

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Hart Street, Sixth Street, and Main Street. In Vincennes, they're all busy thoroughfares. They are also places where the school corporation picks up your kids.

Superintendent Greg Parsley says, "I can't stress enough the vigilance that is needed. I mean when you see one of those big yellow buses they need extra space. They need extra room. And they're carrying obviously some of our most precious cargo. Motorists just need to be careful."

On these busy streets that care isn't always followed. That has prompted the Vincennes police department to step in.

Parsley says, "It started with a discussion that chief Luking had asked of me about the thoughts of putting some of his officers on school buses predominantly to take care of stop arm violations."

Stop arm violations have become an increasing problem for the corporation.

Parsley says, "It's amazing every year the number of stop arm violations. There's usually not a morning or afternoon that doesn't come through that you do not hear one of our bus drivers calling in a stop arm violation."

Parsley says citing offending motorists is difficult. Now officers on buses will watch for violations. Those violations then will be called out for traffic stops.

Parsley explains, "I think people are going to get the message that when they get a ticket or a stop arm violation ticket and that ticket is worth of a hundred dollars I think that's probably going to be the wake-up."