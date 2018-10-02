Clear

Wabash Valley schools to add police officers on school buses

The Vincennes Community School Corporation will soon have police officers on select school buses.

Posted: Oct. 2, 2018 5:37 PM
Updated: Oct. 2, 2018 7:08 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Hart Street, Sixth Street, and Main Street. In Vincennes, they're all busy thoroughfares. They are also places where the school corporation picks up your kids.

Superintendent Greg Parsley says, "I can't stress enough the vigilance that is needed. I mean when you see one of those big yellow buses they need extra space. They need extra room. And they're carrying obviously some of our most precious cargo. Motorists just need to be careful."

On these busy streets that care isn't always followed. That has prompted the Vincennes police department to step in.

Parsley says, "It started with a discussion that chief Luking had asked of me about the thoughts of putting some of his officers on school buses predominantly to take care of stop arm violations."

Stop arm violations have become an increasing problem for the corporation.

Parsley says, "It's amazing every year the number of stop arm violations. There's usually not a morning or afternoon that doesn't come through that you do not hear one of our bus drivers calling in a stop arm violation."

Parsley says citing offending motorists is difficult. Now officers on buses will watch for violations. Those violations then will be called out for traffic stops.

Parsley explains, "I think people are going to get the message that when they get a ticket or a stop arm violation ticket and that ticket is worth of a hundred dollars I think that's probably going to be the wake-up."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Indianapolis
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Warmer Than Average
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vincennes schools will put police officers on every bus

Image

Knox County man's daughter wants custody of her siblings as her dad faces murder charges

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Clinton bridge to get new name

Image

A warm Wednesday ahead...but will it rain?

Image

Terre Haute woman charged with has plea accepted

Image

Workers making changes to Community Corrections building after fire

Image

What will it take to cancel Danny Tanoos' contract?

Image

Why that specific location for the new jail?

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct