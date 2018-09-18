Wabash Valley residents take the chance to Turn to the River

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Terre Haute received a chance to take a look at concepts for 'Turn to the River' on Tuesday night.
It's a project dedicated to connecting downtown Terre Haute to the Wabash River.
Art spaces held a special presentation to reveal its latest revised concepts.
The goal is to make the rivet the focal point of the community.
Turn to the River covers a four square block area.
