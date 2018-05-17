Wabash Valley city helps give homes a facelift

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The city of Vincennes is working to update its look and it's looking to pay you for your help.

It's all thanks to a grant called "Upgrade Vincennes." Money is provided through the Urban Enterprise Association,

Homes within the urban enterprise zone are eligible for the grant. Homeowners can be reimbursed up to $5,000 on home upgrades.

The upgrades cover exterior maintenance to eligible homes and can include siding, roofing, or doors.

Executive director Dan Ravellette hopes to see this program continue to grow.

Ravellette says, "We feel that if we provide this incentive to one resident, one house. Those around that house, those in the neighborhood will say 'well hey, my neighbor is fixing up their home. Maybe I should fix mine up too.'"

For more information on how you can participate: http://www.vincennes.org/departments/urban-enterprise-zone/