Wabash Valley animal shelter needs your help

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Our furry friends in one Wabash Valley community need your help.

The Parke-Vermillion Humane Society told us the shelter is running at or over capacity for several weeks.

The facility is currently caring for 67 cats, 13 puppies, and 37 dogs.

The shelter in need of cat litter, canned and dry cat food, dry dog food, and money.

