Wabash Valley airport seeks grant money for runway project

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - On a dreary Tuesday morning, you'll find airport manager Kurtis Schwartz inspecting the runways. Inspections become more important the older the runways get.

Schwartz says, "Most runways, most aviation pavement, has a 25-year span. Our runways are almost thirty-five years old."

The runways have passed their expiration date. However, the airport has had a hard time to repave.

Schwartz explains, "If it was 2 million dollars, our percentage if it's only five percent, would be $100,000. That's a lot of money to come out of our pockets."

The airport is now seeking new funding from the federal government. In March president Trump passed the consolidated appropriations act. The bill gave one billion dollars to the FAA towards their Airport Improvement Program.

Schwartz says, "There are several airports in Indiana and Illinois and all over the United States that's been selected. But we're all going for that one billion dollar of funding that's there and we hope to at least get seven of that, seven million dollars."

The airport is requesting around three and a half million dollars to fix each of the two runways. Additionally, they are seeking $700,000 for a perimeter fence.

Schwartz says, "We're trying to get those projects submitted, get them reviewed by the faa, and hopefully we qualify and are justified in getting those funds to do that."