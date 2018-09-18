Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The annual Wabash Valley Night Out brought the public and first responders together, again.

The event was held Tuesday evening at Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute.

Several agencies were represented at the event. The goal for first responders was to connect with the people they serve in a positive way.

Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher says, "Just to mingle with the people of Terre Haute, the people that pay our salaries, and just having a good time on a good day."

Families could learn more about each agency. Many kids explored armored vehicles, squad cars and ambulances. One of the more popular displays was the fire department dunk tank. Children got plastic firemen hats and splashed in the water to cool down.