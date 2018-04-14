Celebrating a passion for science with Wabash Valley March for Science

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Celebrating a love of science.

Scroll for more content...

That's what many in Terre Haute did on Saturday.

A rally kicked off the beginning of the day, with speakers from many organizations around the Wabash Valley.

The public was then invited to participate in a march.

The march began at the fountain on the Indiana State University campus, and went through downtown Terre Haute.

One event organizer says it's all about having a passion for science.

"Science is a big part of my life. I have a passion for it, and that's one of those things that we're trying to express to the public, that science is so important," said Denise Marie Sobieski, leader of Wabash Valley March for Science.

Participants made signs and held them during the march.

Afterwards they could gather to learn more about science.