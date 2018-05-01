Clear

Wabash Valley hospital gets "A" rating

Daviess County Community Hospital receives A rating from the LeapFrog group.

Posted: Apr. 30, 2018 5:12 PM
Updated: Apr. 30, 2018 6:03 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Daviess County Community hospital earned an "A" letter grade the LeapFrog group. LeapFrog is a national non-profit patient safety watchdog.

The group grades on the delivery of safe and high-quality health care.

This is the 1st "A" rating for the hospital.

CEO Tracy Conroy explains the grade is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of the hospital staff.


"They hold themselves accountable. So it's important to have that and then to just have that open communication between leadership and staff is really key." Conroy said.

Conroy says the hospital's commitment to being pro-active with their care has also played a big part in their "A" rating.

Daviess County Community hospital joins Terre Haute Regional hospital with this special stamp of approval.

