SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A worker at a local prison faces charges for misconduct with an offender.

On Thursday, Wabash Valley Correctional Police Officers arrested Courtney Secrest.

A spokesperson for the prison said Secrest admitted to having a relationship with an offender.

Secrest is an Aramark employee.

Aramark is a food and facility vendor that serves the prison.