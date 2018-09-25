Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Wabash Valley students learn their options for college

Students in the valley explored their options for higher education. The college fair allowed students to speak to representatives from colleges around the area, and learn more about scholarships.

Posted: Sep. 25, 2018 5:32 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- Students in the Wabash Valley got the chance to learn about their opportunities for higher education Tuesday.

North Vigo High School hosted a college fair, and more than 45 colleges attended. This was the first time the event has been held during school hours. 

Director of Counseling at Terre Haute North Michele Kirby said they wanted to make the event during school hours to get a better turn out. Kirby said more than 700 students attended the fair.

Kirby told News 10 the event is a good way for students to learn about all their options to help them when it comes to the decision making process. 

The college fair comes just in time for National College Application Day. 

On September 28, Indiana high school seniors can apply to the following Hoosier colleges for free.

Participating in College Application Day (waiving fee):
• Earlham College
• Goshen College
• Huntington University
• Indiana State University
• Indiana University East
• Indiana University Fort Wayne
• Indiana University Kokomo
• Indiana University Northwest
• Indiana University South Bend
• Indiana University Southeast
• Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus (IUPUC)
• Indiana Wesleyan University
• Purdue University Fort Wayne
• Purdue University Northwest
• University of Southern Indiana
• Vincennes University
• Wabash College

Reported free applications year-round:
• Anderson University
• Bethel College
• DePauw University
• Franklin College
• Grace College
• Hanover College
• Indiana Tech
• Ivy Tech Community College
• Manchester University
• Marian University
• Saint Mary’s College
• Trine University
• University of Evansville
• University of Indianapolis
• Valparaiso University

For more information, visit the Learn More Indiana website

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Overnight Thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Walk-a-Mile event offers refugee simulation at ISU

Image

Northview-Greencastle preview

Image

ISU Basketball practice

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

National Voter Registration Day

Image

Turn to the River

Image

Fines are going away for stopped trains

Image

Margaret Avenue overpass could open by the end of the year

Image

A new report shows problems at UMV Part 2

Image

Plenty of sunshine...heading our way

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game