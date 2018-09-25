Wabash Valley students learn their options for college

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- Students in the Wabash Valley got the chance to learn about their opportunities for higher education Tuesday.

North Vigo High School hosted a college fair, and more than 45 colleges attended. This was the first time the event has been held during school hours.

Director of Counseling at Terre Haute North Michele Kirby said they wanted to make the event during school hours to get a better turn out. Kirby said more than 700 students attended the fair.

Kirby told News 10 the event is a good way for students to learn about all their options to help them when it comes to the decision making process.

The college fair comes just in time for National College Application Day.

On September 28, Indiana high school seniors can apply to the following Hoosier colleges for free.

Participating in College Application Day (waiving fee):

• Earlham College

• Goshen College

• Huntington University

• Indiana State University

• Indiana University East

• Indiana University Fort Wayne

• Indiana University Kokomo

• Indiana University Northwest

• Indiana University South Bend

• Indiana University Southeast

• Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus (IUPUC)

• Indiana Wesleyan University

• Purdue University Fort Wayne

• Purdue University Northwest

• University of Southern Indiana

• Vincennes University

• Wabash College

Reported free applications year-round:

• Anderson University

• Bethel College

• DePauw University

• Franklin College

• Grace College

• Hanover College

• Indiana Tech

• Ivy Tech Community College

• Manchester University

• Marian University

• Saint Mary’s College

• Trine University

• University of Evansville

• University of Indianapolis

• Valparaiso University

For more information, visit the Learn More Indiana website.