Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Terre Haute Police Officer shot at Garden Quarter apartments Full Story

Wabash Valley Catholic school to shut down later this month

Saint Mary's School has announced it will be closing at the end of the school year.

Posted: May. 2, 2018 5:45 PM
Updated: May. 2, 2018 5:45 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Saint Mary's School in Paris, Illinois has announced it will be closing at the end of the school year.

Scroll for more content...

The last day is on May, 23.

School officials cited declining enrollment over the years for the closure.

The school currently provides education to 60 students in pre-school through 5th Grade.

Saint Mary's is located within the Paris Union School District-95.

The Catholic School was founded in 1898 and it has operated out of the present building since 1959.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Looking Good Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It