Wabash Valley Catholic school to shut down later this month

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Saint Mary's School in Paris, Illinois has announced it will be closing at the end of the school year.

The last day is on May, 23.

School officials cited declining enrollment over the years for the closure.

The school currently provides education to 60 students in pre-school through 5th Grade.

Saint Mary's is located within the Paris Union School District-95.

The Catholic School was founded in 1898 and it has operated out of the present building since 1959.