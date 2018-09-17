Wabash Valley Cares telethon set to help Hurricane Florence victims

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Right now, relief organizations need monetary donations to help the victims of Hurricane Florence.

By donating money, you can help ensure the victims get the things they need the most.

You can help us give back by giving to the American Red Cross.

There's a Wabash Valley Cares telethon happening this Thursday.

It starts at 6:00 a.m. and runs through 6:30 p.m.

If you want to donate now, you can by clicking right here.