WISU hosts All Things Considered

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Special broadcasts of All Things Considered are happening from WISU at Indiana State University.

Matt Pelsor, is hosting segments of All Things Considered, with local breaks. News 10 caught up with Matt in the studio on Monday. He's talking to people working to better the world like Eva has. Pelsor says "We're trying to follow this theme of affecting positive social change and bringing awanress to human rights issues across the globe and all of it happening right here in indiana."

You can hear the program for yourself tune in to 89.7 between 4 and 6:30 in the evening.

News 10 plans to be at the premiere of "Eva" Thursday evening in Indianapolis.