WEATHER: Conditions and Travel Advisories in the Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Storm Team 10 continues to track a mix of snow and ice across the entire Wabash Valley. Here is a look at the reports we are getting from both Indiana and Illinois including travel advisories.

INDIANA: CLICK HERE

Vigo County: Travel Advisory

Knox County: Travel Watch

Daviess County: Travel Watch

Greene County: Travel Advisory

ILLINOIS: CLICK HERE

*Travel Advisory is the lowest level of local travel advisory, means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.

*Travel Watch means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a "watch" local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.

*Travel Warning is the highest level of local travel advisory, means that travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only. During a "warning" local travel advisory, individuals are directed to:

(A) refrain from all travel;

(B) comply with necessary emergency measures;

(C) cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operations plans; and

(D) obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.