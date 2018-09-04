WATCH: City of Marshall posts time-lapse video of pool construction

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Construction crews are still working hard on a new community pool.

On Facebook, the City of Marshall, Illinois shared an aerial time-lapse of the progress.

They are working to replace the previous pool that was built in 1956.

Recently, they worked on building the walls of the pool along with the bathhouse.

When work wraps up, it will include a splash pad, waterslides, and a climbing wall.

Organizers hope to have the pool open and ready for families next summer.