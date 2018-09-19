WANTED: Police search for two accused of Parke County home burglary

Photo Gallery 5 Images
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Parke County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary in rural Montezuma.
Police say it started when two people broke into a home last Wednesday.
The victim reported they stole various items, including credit cards.
Someone then used those credit cards at several north Terre Haute businesses.
The sheriff's office identified Terry Baugh, Jr. and Nicole Johnson as their suspects.
There are currently warrants out for their arrests.
Police believe they are either in north Terre Haute or Montezuma and may be driving a black Dodge pick-up truck.
