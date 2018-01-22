Voting centers still undecided, board hopes to make final decision soon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County electoral board is still working on a final decision for 2018 voting centers.

Vigo County clerk Brad Newman says the group is working on getting funding from county council.

That's for the voting center on the city's East side.

The board hopes to gain The Meadow's shopping center as a voting location.

Members submitted a signed letter to the county council for a three year program for the location.

The board is hoping to have a final decision by their next meeting.