Voting bills big discussion at crackerbarrel session

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Carolyn Callecod is the President of the League of Women Voters in Vigo County. She was one of many who attended the cracker barrel session Saturday.

It’s an event that allows the public to ask officials questions. The topic she approached them about was about our voting system.

"Vigo County has one of the lowest voting turnouts and so does the state of Indiana. So we want to explore different options into how to increase voter turnout," said Callecod.

State Representative Clyde Kersey has been one of the leading state officials when it comes to the election process. He has proposed may ideas.

One of which is same-day voter registration. This would allow people who may not be registered to vote to do so at a voting center.

"With the electronic system we have now, computers and the information we have on people we can register people on Election Day and let them vote," said Representative Kersey.

Another idea discussed is a mail-in ballot system. This would have ballots mailed directly to people's homes. They would then mail their filled out ballot back.

They are using a model already used in Colorado. The goal is to reduce the number of lines at voting stations while saving the state money.

"It increases voter turnout. It also saves the state and the county a lot of money in the terms of election cost," said Representative Kersey.

Both are bills representative Kersey is working on but it still may take some time before headway is made. Either way citizens like Callecod is just happy to have their voice heard.

"I’m just glad their listening and we just hope that they will follow

Through," said Callecod.

The next general election will take place in November. If you would like to get your voice heard the next cracker barrel session takes place February 10th.