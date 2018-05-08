Voters cast their ballots on Primary Election Day

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Doors are open at polling centers in Indiana from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. for Primary Election Day. Voters will determine which candidates will move on to the General Election November 6.



Indiana State University is the newest polling center this year.

This is the first year voters can cast their ballot on campus in the student union.

Make sure you have your driver’s license or government issued I.D. so you can cast your ballot.

There will be free rides to polls all day in Terre Haute, thanks to Terre Haute Transit. Their goal is to eliminate the barrier of transportation, so all eligible voters can get to the polls.

Again, polls are open 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. News 10 will be your center for all primary results once the polls shutdown.

The final offices will be determined on November 6.