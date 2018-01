INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Grocery stores, pharmacies, and gas stations in Indiana will have to wait in order to sell you cold beer.

Scroll for more content...

The Indiana Senate's Public Policy Committee voted the measure down Wednesday afternoon.

Currently, only liquor stores can sell cold beer.

That's according to Indiana law.

The bill would have allowed other retailers to sell cold beer.

Senator Jon Ford from Terre Haute was among the nine committee members that voted against the bill.