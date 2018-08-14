Clear

Vote on Vigo County tax; new jail in mind

The vote on a potential tax increase could happen Tuesday. Vigo County leaders say the money would go toward building a new jail.

Posted: Aug. 14, 2018 8:33 AM
Updated: Aug. 14, 2018 8:44 AM
Posted By: Kiley Thomas

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The vote on a potential tax increase could happen Tuesday. Vigo County leaders say the money would go toward building a new jail.

The County Commissioners are in charge of finding a solution to overcrowding in the facility while the Council must find a way to pay for it.

The proposed local income tax increase is .75%. Currently, the income tax for Vigo County is 1.25%.

If you gross $1,000 per pay period that means $12.50 is taken out of your paycheck. If it increases to 2%, this means $20 would be taken out of your paycheck.

A new facility is expected to cost $60 million, according to county records. A site for a new jail has not yet been released.

It’s possible the Council could decide not to vote on this Tuesday.

The meeting will take place beginning at 6 p.m. at the Vigo County Government Center, located at 121 Oak Street in Terre Haute.

There will be time for public comment at the council meeting, per usual.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunny and hot.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vote on Vigo County tax; new jail in mind

Image

High pressure is in the area for now and will keep a sunny sky in our forecast.

Image

Fixing fishing habitats

Image

Loogootee volleyball

Image

Barr-Reeve volleyball

Image

Vincennes Lincoln volleyball

Image

Parke Heritage volleyball

Image

August 13th Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

TH Rex local

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs