Vote on Vigo County tax; new jail in mind

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The vote on a potential tax increase could happen Tuesday. Vigo County leaders say the money would go toward building a new jail.

The County Commissioners are in charge of finding a solution to overcrowding in the facility while the Council must find a way to pay for it.

The proposed local income tax increase is .75%. Currently, the income tax for Vigo County is 1.25%.

If you gross $1,000 per pay period that means $12.50 is taken out of your paycheck. If it increases to 2%, this means $20 would be taken out of your paycheck.

A new facility is expected to cost $60 million, according to county records. A site for a new jail has not yet been released.

It’s possible the Council could decide not to vote on this Tuesday.

The meeting will take place beginning at 6 p.m. at the Vigo County Government Center, located at 121 Oak Street in Terre Haute.

There will be time for public comment at the council meeting, per usual.