VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The vote on a potential tax increase could happen Tuesday. Vigo County leaders say the money would go toward building a new jail.
The County Commissioners are in charge of finding a solution to overcrowding in the facility while the Council must find a way to pay for it.
The proposed local income tax increase is .75%. Currently, the income tax for Vigo County is 1.25%.
If you gross $1,000 per pay period that means $12.50 is taken out of your paycheck. If it increases to 2%, this means $20 would be taken out of your paycheck.
A new facility is expected to cost $60 million, according to county records. A site for a new jail has not yet been released.
It’s possible the Council could decide not to vote on this Tuesday.
The meeting will take place beginning at 6 p.m. at the Vigo County Government Center, located at 121 Oak Street in Terre Haute.
There will be time for public comment at the council meeting, per usual.
Related Content
- Vote on Vigo County tax; new jail in mind
- Vigo County Council could vote on income tax increase for proposed new jail on Tuesday
- Agency selected for Vigo County Jail assessment
- Study underway at the Vigo County Jail
- Vigo County Commissioners report jail assessment completed
- Vigo County gets extension in jail lawsuit
- Vigo County opens additional early voting centers
- Early voting numbers up in Vigo County
- Vigo County property tax deadline nearing