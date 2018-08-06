Volunteers work to clean-up Clay County town

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Volunteers are continuing their mission to keep the downtown area of a Clay County town looking nice.

Brazil Main Street met for the final phase of an alley cleanup project.

Members cleaned up the area between two businesses along U.S. Highway 40.

They want people to enjoy their community, even those who are just passing through town.

Brazil Main Street is also planning this year's 'Route 40 Fest.'

It takes place on September 15th.

There will be food, two entertainment stages, local vendors, a cruise-in, and more.

