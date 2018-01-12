wx_icon Terre Haute 19°

wx_icon Robinson 19°

wx_icon Zionsville 24°

wx_icon Rockville 19°

wx_icon Casey 14°

wx_icon Brazil 19°

wx_icon Marshall 19°

Clear
Weather Alerts: Winter Storm Warning Wx Alerts

Volunteers team up to help area homeless

A local group of volunteers wants to help, but they need your support.

Posted: Jan. 11, 2018 10:36 PM
Updated: Jan. 11, 2018 10:55 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Winter creates even more obstacles for the homeless in our community.

Scroll for more content...

A local group of volunteers wants to help, but they need your support.

We caught up with American Legion Post 104 and Central Christian Church.

They're making sleeping mats.

To make them, they braid plastic bags together.

The groups are making mats for the upcoming Point in Time homeless count.

Volunteers are glad to work together for this cause.

If you are interested in helping, the group meets Thursday 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Central Christian Church on East Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It