Volunteers team up to help area homeless

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Winter creates even more obstacles for the homeless in our community.

A local group of volunteers wants to help, but they need your support.

We caught up with American Legion Post 104 and Central Christian Church.

They're making sleeping mats.

To make them, they braid plastic bags together.

The groups are making mats for the upcoming Point in Time homeless count.

Volunteers are glad to work together for this cause.

If you are interested in helping, the group meets Thursday 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Central Christian Church on East Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute.