Volunteers team up to beautify community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Volunteers teamed up for Farrington Grove's Fall Beautification Project in Terre Haute.

People picked up trash and litter and also trimmed around stop signs and fire hydrants in the area.

Just 30 minutes into clean up, two dumpsters were already filled!

"We take pride in our district," said Michael Magnin, Farrington Grove Historical District President, "and we want to beautify it. It's a good way for the community to get together and get to know your neighbor a little bit and do some community service."

If you need to report problem areas or large trash items, just call the City of Terre Haute at 311.