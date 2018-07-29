Volunteers spend their day giving back

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some volunteers spent part of their Friday giving back to the community.

Scroll for more content...

It was all part of 'Serve the Valley.'

Serve the Valley is a United Way of the Wabash Valley initiative.

We caught up with some of the volunteers from Union Hospital.

They built a shed at a Habitat for Humanity home.

"It helps the community, and when you help the community, you help yourself, you help your neighbors, and it feels good," volunteer Casey Jacobs-Campbell told us.

The United Way partnered with the Maryland Community Church for the event.

If you would like to volunteer, you can contact the agency at 812-235-6287.