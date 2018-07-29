TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some volunteers spent part of their Friday giving back to the community.
Scroll for more content...
It was all part of 'Serve the Valley.'
Serve the Valley is a United Way of the Wabash Valley initiative.
We caught up with some of the volunteers from Union Hospital.
They built a shed at a Habitat for Humanity home.
"It helps the community, and when you help the community, you help yourself, you help your neighbors, and it feels good," volunteer Casey Jacobs-Campbell told us.
The United Way partnered with the Maryland Community Church for the event.
If you would like to volunteer, you can contact the agency at 812-235-6287.
Related Content
- Volunteers spend their day giving back
- Raccoon Lake holds fish habitat volunteer day
- Students take the chance to give back
- Officers and volunteers collect prescription drugs on national take-back day
- CASA Gala honors volunteers
- Pizza and Pets: Azzip Pizza gives back to humane society
- Clinton police give back to family for the holidays
- Local vets working to give back to the community
- Volunteers help clean up community
- Former treasurer to spend time in jail